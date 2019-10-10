Novi traffic alert: Oversized loads on Haggerty, Grand River

NOVI, Mich. - Novi police have issued a traffic advisory for large oversized loads that will be moved through the city on Thursday.

Police said the loads will enter the city of Novi at 8 Mile and Haggerty roads, and will proceed north on Haggerty Road to Grand River Avenue. They will then proceed west on Grand River Avenue through the city and into Lyon Township.

This project may require rolling road blocks at times and will impact traffic in the affected area, police said.

This expected to be done by 3 p.m.

