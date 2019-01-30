Numerous potholes causing lane closures, delays on I-75 in Oakland County

Crews are conducting emergency repairs to numerous potholes on both sides of I-75 in Oakland County on Wednesday afternoon.

MDOT said I-75 between 12 Mile Road and Crooks Road is the worst area. Crews are trying to fill potholes and lanes and ramps could be closed in the area.

MDOT is urging drivers to find an alternate route.

A large pothole earlier this week caused trouble for several drivers who ended up dealing with flat tires.

HEADS UP-NB/SB 75, 12 Mile to Crooks, numerous potholes and crew trying to fill them. May have only 1 lane open & ramps may be closed for potholes or crew. Use extreme caution in the area! — MDOT - Metro Detroit (@MDOT_MetroDet) January 30, 2019

