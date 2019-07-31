Oakland County construction: NB I-75 exit to Chrysler Drive to close through August

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. - The northbound I-75 exit to Chrysler Drive in Oakland County will be shut down this weekend and remain closed through the end of August, officials said.

The ramp is scheduled to close at 4 a.m. Sunday for ongoing bridge work and stay closed until the end of August, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation.

Crews will work to repair the section of road between South Boulevard and Baldwin Road.

During the closure, northbound I-75 traffic will be directed to eastbound M-59 to northbound Squirrel Road to westbound Featherstone Drive to access the Chrysler facility, according to officials.

The I-75 project includes repairing 21 bridges between South Boulevard and Baldwin Road in Auburn Hills. Crews will resurface both directions of I-75 between South Boulevard and Giddings Road and repair the ramps at the Chrysler Drive and M-24 interchanges.

All work on the $21 million investment is expected to be completed in November.

