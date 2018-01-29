Oakland County Sheriff's deputy injured in Rochester Hills crash transferred to new facility

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. - An Oakland County Sheriff's Deputy injured in a crash on Tienken Road in Rochester Hills was transferred to a facility that specializes in major trauma and brain injuries.

Deputy David Hack, 50, was outside his unmarked patrol car -- which had flashing lights -- when he was struck by another vehicle. He was taken to a nearby hospital.

Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard said deputies and firefighters lined the hallway of the hospital as Hack was taken to the ambulance, saluting him as he passed.

Hack is still unconscious. Bouchard said Hack's wife has been by her husband's side, encouraging him and telling him what is happening.

"He got hit pretty good, hit the windshield. His condition ... we're just going to have to wait and see what happens in the brain area," said Bouchard.

The Sheriff's Office said the deputy was responding to another car crash Jan. 4 at about 7:40 a.m. in front of Rochester Adams High School on Tienken Road east of Adams Road. Then a second crash happened. The deputy was responding to that second crash when he was struck by a passing car and hit the windshield.

West Tienken Road was closed in both directions between Adams Road and Oxford West due to the crash investigation. The road is back open to traffic now.

Rochester Community Schools Superintendent Robert Shaner released this statement:

"The Deputy is a 17-year veteran of the Sheriff’s Office who is assigned as a School Liaison Deputy at Rochester Adams High School. He is a pivotal member of our community, and we will continue to keep him in our thoughts and prayers. Our Critical Incident Team remains available to provide support for our students and staff."

