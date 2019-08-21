Officials use ax to rescue 2 women from car that crashed into Waterford Township pond

WATERFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Officials used an ax to rescue two women from a car that crashed into the middle of a pond in Waterford Township, according to authorities.
The crash happened at 10:58 a.m. Wednesday in a small pond at the Saybrook Condominium Complex off Crescent Lake Road, south of Pontiac Lake Road.
First responders rescued a woman in her 70s and a handicapped woman from the car. They were taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition, according to authorities.
The blue Ford came to rest near a fountain in the center of the pond. The ax was lying on top of the vehicle next to the open trunk.
Waterford Township police are continuing to investigate.
Here's aerial video of the scene:
More photos:
Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.