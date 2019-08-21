Officials use ax to rescue 2 women from car that crashed into Waterford Township pond

A car that crashed into a pond in Waterford Township on Aug. 21, 2019. (WDIV)

WATERFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Officials used an ax to rescue two women from a car that crashed into the middle of a pond in Waterford Township, according to authorities.

The crash happened at 10:58 a.m. Wednesday in a small pond at the Saybrook Condominium Complex off Crescent Lake Road, south of Pontiac Lake Road.

First responders rescued a woman in her 70s and a handicapped woman from the car. They were taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition, according to authorities.

The blue Ford came to rest near a fountain in the center of the pond. The ax was lying on top of the vehicle next to the open trunk.

Waterford Township police are continuing to investigate.

Here's aerial video of the scene:

More photos:

Two people were pulled out of a car that crashed into a Waterford Township pond on Aug. 21, 2019. (WDIV)

A car crashed into this pond near Crescent Lake and Pontiac Lake roads in Waterford Township on Aug. 21, 2019. (WDIV)

A blue Ford crashed into a Waterford Township pond on Aug. 21, 2019. (WDIV)

Officials had to use an ax to rescue two people from a car that crashed into a Waterford Township pond on Aug. 21, 2019. (WDIV)

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.