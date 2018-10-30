Ohio woman dies after crashing vehicle along US-23 in Michigan

DUNDEE, Mich. - A 44-year-old Ohio woman died Tuesday after she lost control of her vehicle on northbound US-23 at the M-50 overpass, according to Dundee police.

Police said Crystal L. Irish was driving her Ford Fusion northbound on US-23 when she veered off the right side of the roadway. The vehicle struck the guardrail and traveled back across both northbound lanes of travel. The Fusion then struck the center barrier wall before traveling a short distance north and coming to rest, police said.

Irish was transported by Huron Valley Ambulance Services to Mercy Hospital in Monroe where she died from injuries.

Police said she was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash and alcohol does not appear to be a factor. There were no other vehicles involved.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to call the Dundee Police Department at 734-529-3430.

