Overnight closures of 14 Mile Road under I-75 start Tuesday

DETROIT - Progress is being made on the replacement of the bridge that carries northbound I-75 over 14 Mile Road in the city of Troy. New bridge beams will be set in place this week, resulting in overnight closures of 14 Mile Road under I-75.

Starting at 9:30 p.m. on both Tuesday, June 11, and Wednesday, June 12, both directions of 14 Mile Road will be closed directly under I-75.

Posted detours use John R. Road, Stephenson Highway, Maple Road, and Rochester Road in both directions. Both directions of 14 Mile Road will reopen by 5 a.m. the following mornings.

I-75 traffic will not be impacted and the exits from southbound I-75 to westbound 14 Mile Road and northbound I-75 to eastbound 14 Mile Road will remain open.

This $224 million project involves reconstructing more than 8 miles of pavement, improving 18 structures, upgrading drainage, constructing community-developed aesthetics and federally approved noise walls, and continuing construction of the high-occupancy vehicle lanes between Coolidge Highway and 13 Mile Road.

The entire I-75 modernization project involves rebuilding approximately 18 miles of pavement, replacing bridges, adding an HOV lane in each direction, and bringing the freeway up to current design standards from north of M-102 (Eight Mile Road) to South Boulevard.

Follow I-75 modernization progress on the web at Modernize75.com.

