Overnight closures planned on I-94 in Van Buren Township for bridge beam placement

Overnight closures on I-94 are required in Van Buren Township this week for bridge beam placement.

Here's the info from MDOT:

OVERNIGHT CLOSURE DATES:

Westbound - Wednesday, Sept. 19, 2018

Eastbound - Thursday, Sept. 20, 2018

PROJECT END DATE:

Mid-November 2018

PROJECT DETAILS:

The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) is widening the Belleville Road bridge over I-94. Van Buren Township is contributing to the cost of this project through a grant it received.

TRAFFIC DETAILS:

All traffic must exit I-94 at Belleville Road to allow crews to safely bring in and set bridge beams. Drivers will be able to cross Belleville Road and re-enter I-94 on the other side. Police will be on hand to help control traffic.

Wednesday, Sept. 19:

7 p.m. - 10 p.m.

- Westbound I-94 will have the right lane closed at Belleville Road.

- Northbound Belleville Road will have the right lane closed, along with the ramp to westbound I-94.



10 p.m. - 5 a.m.

- Westbound I-94 will be closed and traffic diverted at Belleville Road.



Thursday, Sept. 20:

7 - 10 p.m. - Eastbound I-94 will have the right lane closed at Belleville Road.

- Southbound Belleville Road will have the right lane closed, along with the ramp to eastbound I-94.



10 p.m. - 5 a.m.

- Eastbound I-94 will be closed and traffic diverted at Belleville Road.

SAFETY BENEFIT:

This work will allow room for the addition of a sidewalk to ensure safe pedestrian access over the freeway.



