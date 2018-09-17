Overnight closures planned on I-94 in Van Buren Township for bridge beam placement

Overnight closures on I-94 are required in Van Buren Township this week for bridge beam placement.
Here's the info from MDOT:
OVERNIGHT CLOSURE DATES:
Westbound - Wednesday, Sept. 19, 2018
Eastbound - Thursday, Sept. 20, 2018
PROJECT END DATE:
Mid-November 2018
PROJECT DETAILS:
The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) is widening the Belleville Road bridge over I-94. Van Buren Township is contributing to the cost of this project through a grant it received.
TRAFFIC DETAILS:
All traffic must exit I-94 at Belleville Road to allow crews to safely bring in and set bridge beams. Drivers will be able to cross Belleville Road and re-enter I-94 on the other side. Police will be on hand to help control traffic.
Wednesday, Sept. 19:
7 p.m. - 10 p.m.
- Westbound I-94 will have the right lane closed at Belleville Road.
- Northbound Belleville Road will have the right lane closed, along with the ramp to westbound I-94.
10 p.m. - 5 a.m.
- Westbound I-94 will be closed and traffic diverted at Belleville Road.
Thursday, Sept. 20:
7 - 10 p.m. - Eastbound I-94 will have the right lane closed at Belleville Road.
- Southbound Belleville Road will have the right lane closed, along with the ramp to eastbound I-94.
10 p.m. - 5 a.m.
- Eastbound I-94 will be closed and traffic diverted at Belleville Road.
SAFETY BENEFIT:
This work will allow room for the addition of a sidewalk to ensure safe pedestrian access over the freeway.
