Overnight I-75 construction in Oakland County

TROY, Mich. - Both directions of I-75 will be closed overnight between Big Beaver and Crooks roads in order for crews to install bridge beams on the new overpasses at Wattles Road and Corporate Drive.

The full closures begin at 9:30 p.m. and open by 5 a.m. the following morning. These full closures are scheduled to happen Monday and Tuesday.

During the full closure, northbound traffic will use Big Beaver, Crooks, westbound M-59 to northbound I-75.

Southbound traffic will use Crooks and 14 Mile back to southbound I-75.

In Auburn Hills, starting at 9 p.m. Monday night and ending by 5 a.m. Tuesday, only one lane will be open on northbound and southbound I-75 between Pontiac and Baldwin roads.

By 5 a.m. Tuesday, northbound and southbound I-75 will have two lanes open between Square Lake to Pontiac Road, and three lanes open between Baldwin and Pontiac roads.

