Pedestrian killed in Sterling Heights hit-and-run

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. - A pedestrian was hit and killed by a driver who fled the scene Sunday evening in Sterling Heights.

Police said the victim was hit about 7:35 p.m. on Dequindre Road, north of 16 Mile Road (Metro, by an SUV that was driven away in an unknown direction.

The victim was pronounced dead at Troy Beaumont Hospital.

Police said an initial investigation revealed the victim crossed Dequindre Road from a plaza on the west side and was struck by a northbound vehicle as he attempted to get to the east side. The area of the incident was unlit and without a pedestrian crosswalk, police said.

Evidence left at the scene from the suspect vehicle indicated that it was a 2017 or 2018 black Jeep Grand Cherokee that struck the victim and then left the scene, police said.

Dequindre Road north of Metro Parkway was closed to traffic for about 3 hours.

If anyone saw what happened or has any information on this deadly hit-and-run, they need to contact the Sterling Heights Police Department at 586-446-2920..

A pedestrian was killed Oct. 13, 2019 in a hit-and-run in Sterling Heights. (WDIV)

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.