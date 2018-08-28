Police: Drunk driver caused car fire, hourlong I-75 closure in Troy

The crash caused one of the vehicles involved to catch fire. A witness pulled the at fault driver who appeared to be intoxicated out of the burning vehicle before police arrived.

TROY, Mich. - A crash involving a drunk driver caused a car fire and freeway closure this past weekend in Troy.

The crash left southbound I-75 shutdown north of Rochester Road for an hour Saturday evening. Officers were dispatched about 7 p.m. to southbound I-75 near Maple Road after learning about the crash.

After investigating police concluded the at-fault driver had rear-ended another vehicle, forcing both into the median guardrail before spinning back across the freeway onto the shoulder.

A witness pulled the at-fault driver from the burning vehicle before police arrived. The driver who appeared to be intoxicated is a 53-year-old man from Hamtramck, police said.

He told police he had "two beers" and was at a funeral. The driver was later transported to Royal Oak Beaumont for treatment.

The driver has not been arraigned.

