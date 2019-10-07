Police investigating I-696 crash that killed Westland man

WARREN, Mich. - On Saturday at around 10:25 p.m. police responded to a crash on eastbound I-696 east of Dequindre Road in Warren for a crash.

Police say a 29-year-old man from Westland stopped his car on the freeway for an unknown reason. The driver then exited his vehicle in the traffic lane.

A second vehicle could not stop and struck the man and his car, police say. The second vehicle pulled over onto the right shoulder up ahead of the crash scene.

Police say alcohol and drugs do not appear to be factors in the crash. The investigation is continuing. Police are awaiting autopsy results and will be conducting more interviews.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.