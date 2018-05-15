Portion of Cherry Hill Road in Dearborn closed until October for construction

A busy part of Cherry Hill Road in Dearborn is closed for a construction project.

A federally-funded sewer separation/concrete replacement project is underway in the area of Cherry Hill from Telegraph to Outer Drive.

With an expected completion date of October 2018, residents and visitors should be aware of the following:

The project will create a full closure of Cherry Hill to through traffic,

All residents with driveways on Cherry Hill will be allowed access to their driveways during most of the construction. Additionally, the intersection of Cherry Hill and Melborn will be open for traffic to cross Cherry Hill.

Full pavement replacement, sewer construction, and water main replacement is being conducted.

A detour using Michigan Avenue is posted.

The project is being administered by the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) and managed by Rowe Consultants. For further information about the project, contact Steve Gradowski, the onsite inspector for Rowe, at (810) 305-0772.

A detailed letter was sent to residents and business located along Cherry Hill. To view the letter visit this link: Letter to community regarding Cherry Hill construction 2018

