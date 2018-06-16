Portion of NB Inkster Road in Oakland County to close next week for emergency repairs

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. - A portion of northbound Inkster Road in Oakland County will be closed Monday for emergency repairs of a falling roadside bank.

VIEW: Traffic map

The road will be closed just north of 14 Mile Road in Bloomfield Township and West Bloomfield Township. The southbound lanes will remain open.

The detour will be 14 Mile Road to Middlebelt Road to Maple Road, back to Inkster Road and vice versa. Residents should access their homes via Maple Road.

The Road Commission for Oakland County does not know how long the closure will last.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.