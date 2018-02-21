Pothole repair work begins on I-75 Downriver

DETROIT - More ramps onto I-75 Downriver are scheduled to close at 9 a.m. as additional work on bridges along the interstate continue.
Officials with the Michigan Department of Transportation said the Northline/Allen Road ramp and Eureka Road ramp to Southbound I-75 will be repaired.
The Eureka Road ramp to Northbound I-75 will close Wednesday, officials said.
Ramps to Southbound I-75 that are open include the Southbound US-24/Telegraph Road connector, Sibley Road and further south. Officials said ramps to Northbound I-75 open include Sibley Road, Dix and further north.
Phase II includes additional work on 11 Downriver bridges through fall 2018, which officials said include:
- NB/SB over Northline Road
- NB/SB over Allen Road
- NB/SB over GTW Railroad
- NB/SB over Eureka Road
- SB I-75 over NB US-24 Connector ramp
- NB/SB over Blakely Drain (near Pennsylvania Road)
Below is a recap of some of the changes of what is closed or opened:
Wednesday at 9 a.m.:
- NB I-75 from Sibley to Goddard, right lane closing
- Eureka ramp to NB I-75 CLOSING
Below is a recap of access points:
Southbound:
- Ramps to SB 75 CLOSED:
--Northline/Allen
--Eureka
- Ramps to SB 75 OPEN:
--SB US-24/Telegraph connector
--Sibley (and further south)
Northbound:
- Ramps to NB 75 CLOSED:
--Eureka
--Northline/Allen
- Ramps to NB 75 OPEN:
--Sibley
--Dix (Lincoln Pk and further north)
