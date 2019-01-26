Prepare for construction on I-75 in Oakland County

LINCOLN PARK, Mich. - Prepare for the orange barrels that will come soon to I-75 and I-94 in Oakland County.

After $220 million and nearly two years of closures on I-75 downriver all lanes are finally back open.

The Michigan Department of Transportation has all the heavy lifting done on that rebuild and now the second major construction project is coming in just a matter of weeks. Construction now switches to Oakland County.

“We’re going to take northbound I-75 traffic and shift it in the southbound side, then we go up towards Crooks,” MDOT’s Diane Cross said. “Then, north of Square Lake and all the way to the county line we’re gonna be doing another project. So, in Oakland County expect only two lanes open through the year.”

The I-75 Oakland County project is another one with a price tag of more than $200 million.

Wayne County will see I-94 from one end of the county to the other have multiple projects on it throughout the year.

No lane shifts, but there will be plenty of bridgework that will require sporadic lane closures.

