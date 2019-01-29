Produce truck rolls over on US-23 in Monroe County

Northbound US-23 in Dundee is blocked due to a semi truck rollover.

Photos from the scene shows the semi truck flipped on its side, with a load of boxes falling out of the trailer. It appears to be a produce truck.

Here's more from Dundee police:

As if 8:00am: A semi has rolled over northbound US-23 at the 22 mile marker. The roadway is completely blocked until the truck can be uprighted. Northbound traffic is backed up down to the 17 mile marker. An alternate route is suggested. No estimate on how long the road will be blocked.

