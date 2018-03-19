Project to reconstruct Old Woodward Ave in Birmingham to start in next few weeks

The project to reconstruct Old Woodward Avenue in Birmingham is slated to begin in the next few weeks.

The "Old Woodward Reconstruction" project will start at the end of March or early April.

Project Overview

In 2013, the city began to address the aging infrastructure in the core of the Central Business District with portions of Pierce Street from Maple to Merrill and Merrill Street from Pierce to Old Woodward. In 2016, Hamilton Avenue was reconstructed from Old Woodward to Woodward Avenue.

These projects included new water lines, sewer lines and roads. In 2018, efforts will continue in the Central Business District into larger areas involving both Old Woodward and Maple. These areas have some of the oldest water and sewer lines in the City, as well as a streetscape that is on a different grade than the road. Much of this current infrastructure was installed in the 1940s and has exceeded its useful life.

The planned phases are outlined in the graphic (see right). The project will address the infrastructure needs for this area. These needs include new larger water lines to improve water pressure, consolidation of sewer lines to improve flow capacity and reliability, removal of the double curb in certain areas, enhanced crosswalk accessibility to comply with modern ADA standards, removal of brick pavers and integration of modern streetscape standards. T

o address these failing conditions, a complete road infrastructure project has been planned in phases over the next several years to further address the infrastructure replacement needs for the downtown.

