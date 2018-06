The ramp from southbound I-75 to Lapeer Road in Auburn Hills is closed. (WDIV)

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. - The ramp from southbound I-75 to Lapeer Road in Auburn Hills is closed Monday due to an overturned semi truck, police said.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area as officials work to clear the scene.

It's unclear if there were any injuries.

