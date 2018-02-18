Ramps onto I-75 Downriver to close Monday morning

More ramps onto I-75 Downriver are scheduled to close next week as additional work on bridges along the interstate continue.

Officials with the Michigan Department of Transportation said the Northline/Allen Road ramp and Eureka Road ramp to Southbound I-75 are set to close at 9 a.m. Monday.

Around 9 a.m. Wednesday, the Eureka Road ramp to Northbound I-75 will close, officials said.

Ramps to Southbound I-75 that are open include the Southbound US-24/Telegraph Road connector, Sibley Road and further south. Officials said ramps to Northbound I-75 open include Sibley Road, Dix and further north.

Phase II includes additional work on 11 Downriver bridges through fall 2018, which officials said include:

NB/SB over Northline Road

NB/SB over Allen Road

NB/SB over GTW Railroad

NB/SB over Eureka Road

SB I-75 over NB US-24 Connector ramp

NB/SB over Blakely Drain (near Pennsylvania Road)

Below is a recap of some of the changes of what is closed or opened:

Monday at 9 a.m.:

Northline/Allen ramp to SB 75 CLOSING

--EB/WB Northline under 75 ONE LANE OPEN

--NB/SB Allen under 75 ONE LANE OPEN

Eureka ramp to SB 75 CLOSING

--EB/WB Eureka under 75 ONE LANE OPEN

--EB/WB Eureka under 75 ONE LANE OPEN

Wednesday at 9 a.m.:

NB 75 from Sibley to Goddard, right lane closing

Eureka ramp to NB I-75 CLOSING

Below is a recap of access points:

Southbound:

Ramps to SB 75 CLOSED:

--Northline/Allen

--Eureka

Ramps to SB 75 OPEN:

--SB US-24/Telegraph connector

--Sibley (and further south)

Northbound:

Ramps to NB 75 CLOSED:

--Eureka

--Northline/Allen

Ramps to NB 75 OPEN:

--Sibley

--Dix (Lincoln Pk and further north)

