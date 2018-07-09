RCOC begins repair work on several Oakland County roads

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. - The Road Commission for Oakland County (RCOC) is beginning repair work on nine roads across the county Monday.

The work will see the old material be replaced with hot mix asphalt, extending the life of the road.

Roads are set to remain open to traffic, but with lane restrictions. All work is expected to be complete by early October.

Here are the roads under repair:

Carroll Lake Road from Commerce Road to Cooley Lake Road in Commerce Township

Dixie Highway from I-75 to Davisburg Road in Springfield Township

Livernois Road from Walton Blvd to Timberlea Street in Rochester Hills

Maple Road from Crooks Road to Livernois Road in Troy

Maple Road from John R Road to Dequindre Road in Troy

Rochester Road from Tienken Road to Gunn Road in Rochester Hills and Oakland Township

Southfield Road from Mt. Vernon Road to 14 Mile Road in Southfield

Walton Blvd from Dixie Highway to Sashabaw Road in Waterford Township

Welch Road from Oakley Park Road to Pontiac Trail in Commerce Township

For more information on the program schedule and a map of the repair locations, click here.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.