RCOC road construction suspended during memorial day holiday weekend

BEVERLY HILLS, Mich. - Road Commission for Oakland County Managing Director Dennis Kolar has announced that most RCOC road construction projects will be suspended at 3 p.m. Friday, May 24, for the Memorial Day holiday weekend.

Work will resume after 6 a.m. on Tuesday, May 28.

“The Road Commission wants to ensure that its roads are as free of obstructions as possible during this period because of the increased traffic we typically see on a holiday,” Kolar stated. “That should help to ensure safe and convenient holiday travel for motorists in Oakland County.”

Kolar also prohibited the hauling of most heavy earth-moving equipment and other large contractor equipment on county roads (vehicles that require a permit to travel on county roads) during the holiday. Some lane closures will be eliminated for the holiday.

John R from Square Lake Road to South Blvd in the City of Troy, remains closed to through traffic until late May.

The southbound closure of John R between Long Lake and Square Lake Road also remains in place until completion of the project in late fall.

For more information on RCOC road projects click here.



