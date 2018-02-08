Redford Township man killed in crash on I-94 in Washtenaw County

SCIO TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A Redford Township man was killed Wednesday night in a crash involving two semi trucks on I-94 in Washtenaw County.

The 42-year-old man was driving a semi truck eastbound on I-94 near Zeeb Road in Scio Township at about 7 p.m. when he hit another semi truck that had lost control and started to veer off the interstate. He was ejected from the semi truck and struck by a 2016 Honda.

The driver of the other semi truck is a 45-year-old woman from Mississauga, Ontario, Canada. She was taken by ambulance to the University of Michigan hospital with non-life-threatening injures.

No other injuries were reported.

Michigan State Police are investigating this deadly crash. Anyone who may have witnessed it needs to contact state police at 810-227-1051.

