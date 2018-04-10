Redford Township woman killed in crash on I-96 near I-275

A woman died April 9 when her vehicle crashed on westbound I-96 near I-275. (WDIV)

PLYMOUTH, Mich. - A 46-year-old Redford Township was killed Monday night when the vehicle she was driving struck a dump truck and road sweeper along westbound I-96 near I-275.

Michigan State Police said the woman was killed instantly. There were no other injuries reported.

State police said the woman lost control of her Ford Fusion and drove off the roadway, striking the dump truck and road sweeper on the right shoulder of westbound I-96. The crash happened about 9:45 p.m.

Westbound I-96 was closed for several hours. It reopened about 3:20 a.m. Tuesday.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.