DETROIT - A police chase that started in Warren took officers to Detroit's east side.

Sometime during the pursuit, a refrigerator fell out the back of the man's pickup truck on I-75.

Just before 10 p.m. Monday, officers called off the chase, after the man ditched his truck and fled the scene on foot.

Police said the man was being followed by an undercover unit and when they tried to pull him over, he sped away.



