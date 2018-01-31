Report a bad pothole in Oakland County -- here's how

BEVERLY HILLS, Mich. - The Road Commission for Oakland County has added a pothole reporting option to its app.

The road commission hopes this will provide drivers with a quick and efficient way to report the pesky holes.

The app is free and can be downloaded through the Google and Apple app stores. It can be found by searching “Road Commission for Oakland County.”

“RCOC is utilizing technology to provide citizens with a simple option to report road issues throughout Oakland County,” RCOC Board Chairman Eric Wilson said. “We greatly appreciate motorists reporting issues such as potholes, and providing a variety of methods to submit concerns also makes our work more efficient."

The app also provides shortcuts to other information such as road projects, the RCOC Real-Time Traffic Map, careers, press releases, the RCOC alert center for road issues, social media links and other methods to report road issues.

The app provides a shortcut to various sections of the RCOC website www.rcocweb.org.

Road concerns can also be reported by calling 877-858-4804 or through email via dcsmail@rcoc.org.

