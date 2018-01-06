Road access limited in Downtown Plymouth while crews repair water main break

PLYMOUTH, Mich. - Road access in Downtown Plymouth will be limited Saturday morning while crews repair a water main break on Forest Avenue near Ann Arbor Trail.

Forest Avenue will be blocked at Ann Arbor Trail, and the road will need to be accessed through parking lots. It's recommended that those wishing to access businesses use Harvey Street.

Due to low temperatures, the repairs are expected to take several hours, City Municipal Services said. The water is safe to use, but some businesses may experience a reduction in water pressure.

Drivers and pedestrians are reminded to use caution around repair equipment and crews.

