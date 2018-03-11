ROAD CLOSURES: Roads to close in west Dearborn through July during Wagner Place construction

DEARBORN, Mich. - The construction of Wagner Place on Michigan Avenue in west Dearborn will cause road closures that begin Monday.

New construction includes utility work by DTE and streetscape improvements that will close roads until July, tentatively.

West Village Drive will be closed from the west edge of Nigosian Rug Co. at 21919 Michigan Ave. to the property edge of Dearborn Wig Shop at 22057 Michigan Ave. and Monroe Street will be closed from Michigan Avenue to Park Street.

Access to Parking Lot H will remain open off of West Village Drive and Mason, but intermittent closings will occur in March and April, with the dates of the closures to be announced.

The lane shift on eastbound Michigan Avenue in front of Wagner Place will continue and left turns will not be allowed from Michigan Avenue to Oakwood Boulevard, Monroe Street or Mason Street until construction is finished.

