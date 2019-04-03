14 Mile, Long Lake roads to close for I-75 bridge demos this weekend

TROY, Mich. - Both directions of 14 Mile and Long Lake roads under I-75 will be closed this weekend for bridge demolitions.

The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) said contracting crews will be closing the roads so they can demolish the two structures that carry northbound I-75 over the local roads.

Starting at 10 p.m. Friday, both directions of 14 Mile Road will be closed under I-75. Posted detours use John R. Road, Stephenson Highway, Maple Road and Rochester Road in both directions.

Both directions of Long Lake Road will close under I-75 beginning at 10 p.m. on Friday . Posted detours use Livernois, Big Beaver, and Crooks roads in each direction.

Both local roads will reopen to traffic by 5 a.m. Monday, April 8.

Currently, both directions of I-75 have two lanes open with all traffic using the southbound side of the freeway, separated by a temporary concrete barrier. MDOT said this configuration will allow for the northbound lanes and bridges to be reconstructed this year and is expected to remain in place until late November.

This $224 million project involves reconstructing more than 8 miles of pavement, improving 18 structures, upgrading drainage, constructing community-developed aesthetics and federally approved noise walls, and continuing construction of the high-occupancy vehicle (HOV) lanes between Coolidge Highway and 13 Mile Road. Construction on the second segment started in March.

The entire I-75 modernization project involves rebuilding approximately 18 miles of pavement, replacing bridges, adding an HOV lane in each direction, and bringing the freeway up to current design standards from north of M-102 (Eight Mile Road) to South Boulevard.

