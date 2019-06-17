I-75 construction: Should sound walls be installed?

MADISON HEIGHTS, Mich. - The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) is holding a public meeting Monday to inform interested parties about sound wall installations as part of the ongoing I-75 modernization project in Oakland County.

The I-75 modernization project includes nearly 18 miles of freeway reconstruction, bridge replacement, and interchange modernization between 8 Mile Road and South Boulevard. Currently, construction activities are taking place in segment two between Coolidge Highway and 13 Mile Road.

The construction can become a bit noisy. That's why a public meeting is scheduled for 5:30-7 p.m. Monday to discuss sound walls. It will be held at UFCW Local 876/Madison Place -- 876 Horace Brown Drive, Madison Heights, MI 48071.

Included in this $224 million investment is replacing 19 bridges, rehabilitating the Crooks Road bridge, improving drainage, reconstructing the Rochester Road and Corporate Drive interchanges, improving community aesthetics, building noise walls where qualified, and installing new diverging diamond interchanges (DDI) at Big Beaver and 14 Mile roads.

