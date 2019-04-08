I-75 project kicks off in Mid-Michigan, lane reductions and traffic delays expected

BAY COUNTY, Mich. - A project to fix a stretch of I-75 in Bay County is kicking off this week.

If you use I-75 to get Up North in the summer, you're going to want to know about this project.

Starting Monday, MDOT will begin work from North Union Road to Beaver Road, a four-mile stretch of I-75, both south and northbound lanes.

"You’re going to see lane shifts and lane reductions," Jocelyn Hall, the Bay Region Communication Representative with MDOT to NBC 25. "We know it’s inconvenient but we like to do as much as we can to ease that kind of headache."

"Especially through our region we see a huge number of commuters on the weekend," said Hall. "We know that travel up north and the back at the end of the weekend is really important to tourism in our state and supporting our initiative so we’d like to maintain as much movement as we can."

During the construction, which is set to last until October, north and southbound I-75 will be repaved and improvements will be made to 11 bridges.

In anticipation of the project, the Chip Road bridge and Mackinaw Road bridge are already closed. Part of these bridges, as well as the Wilder Road bridge, will be completely redone during the construction.

"There are areas of the bridges that have reached their lifespan so the deck surface, the driving surface no longer usable and its reached a point where patching is no longer a viable options," says Hall. "It’s best to just go ahead and remove that pavement and lay a new deck and it will greatly improve the driving surface and be a driving surface that will be in service for years to come.

It's a $30 million project that will last into the fall.

