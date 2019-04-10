I-75 ramps to WB I-94 in Detroit to close Friday, will remain closed until November

DETROIT - I-75 ramps to westbound I-94 will close this Friday in Detroit and will remain closed until the fall.

Here's the info from MDOT:

Beginning at 9 p.m. Friday, April 12, the northbound and southbound I-75 ramps to westbound I-94 will close in conjunction with the Brush Street overpass replacement. The ramp closures are needed for safety reasons due to their proximity to the Brush Street project and are expected to reopen in November.

Southbound I-75 traffic will be advised to continue south on I-75 and westbound I-96 back to westbound I-94.

For northbound I-75 traffic heading north into Detroit, drivers are advised to use exit 48 to access westbound I-96. For motorists using northbound I-375, follow southbound I-75 to westbound I-96. Drivers entering I-75 from Mack or Warren avenues are directed to head south on I-75 to westbound I-96. Once on westbound I-96, all motorists will be able to connect with westbound I-94.

The Brush Street bridge replacement is part of the I-94 modernization project in Detroit that involves rebuilding 7 miles of freeway and replacing 67 bridges between Conner Road and I-96.

