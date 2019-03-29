I-94 project this summer will cause headaches for travelers in Metro Detroit

DETROIT - For drivers who take I-94 through Wayne County, the summer isn't going to be easy.

Bridge replacements and other work is going to have the freeway torn up in phases from Connor Street in Detroit all the way past Detroit Metro Airport to I-275.

The stretch of I-94 is 60 years old, so it needs to be redone. Over the next eight months there are going to be six different projects along I-94.

One of the closures will begin this weekend: I-94 between I-75 and Connor Street to replace the French and Concord bridges.

"They are in very poor condition," project manager Bonnie Yu said.

This closure will not affect the weekday commute, though.

"The freeway will be open Monday morning by 5 a.m.," Yu said.

The same stretch will close down again at some point in July.

Officials said the biggest headache will start later this year, as the Michigan Department of Transportation plans to repair 12 bridges along I-94 between I-275 and Telegraph Road.

"There are three lanes on I-94 in each direction, and it will be reduced to two lanes," project manager Bill Erben said.

With only two lanes, travel times to the airport will be much slower.

"The best way to get to the airport will be southbound I-275 and coming in the back way near Eureka," Erben said.

Other areas of I-94 construction include Michigan Avenue to Southfield Freeway, Michigan Avenue to the Lodge Freeway and the Lodge to I-75.

To avoid this weekend's closure, drivers can use I-75 and Eight Mile Road.

