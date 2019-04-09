I-94 to close between I-75 and M-10 in Detroit this weekend for overpass demolition

I-94 will be closed in both directions between I-75 and M-10 in Detroit this weekend for demolition of the Brush Street overpass.

Here's the info from MDOT:

Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) contract crews will be demolishing the Brush Street overpass starting at 9 p.m. Friday, April 12. The demolition will require closing I-94 between I-75 and M-10 (Lodge Freeway) for the weekend. All lanes of I-94 are expected to reopen by 5 a.m. Monday, April 15.

During this closure, westbound I-94 traffic will use southbound I-75 and westbound I-96 to go back to westbound I-94. The northbound and southbound M-10 ramps to westbound I-94 will remain open. All entrance ramps to westbound I-94 will be closed from Mt. Elliot to John R. Street and will reopen by 5 a.m. Monday.

Eastbound I-94 traffic will use eastbound I-96 and northbound I-75 to go back to eastbound I-94. The eastbound I-94 ramps to northbound and southbound M-10 will remain open for local traffic. All entrance ramps to eastbound I-94 will be closed from 30th Street (west of Warren Avenue) to M-10 and will reopen by 5 a.m. Monday.

Beginning Friday night, the northbound and southbound I-75 ramps to westbound I-94 will remain closed for the duration of the bridge replacement. The ramp closures are needed for safety reasons due to their proximity to Brush Street. The northbound and southbound I-75 ramps to westbound I-94 are expected to reopen in November.

This bridge replacement is part of the I-94 modernization project in Detroit that involves rebuilding 7 miles of freeway and replacing 67 bridges between Conner Road and I-96.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.