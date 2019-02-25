Next phase of I-75 overhaul starts this week in Oakland County: What to know

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. - The next phase of a project to reconstruct parts of I-75 in Oakland County will begin this week.
Important things to know:
- Segment 2 involves rebuilding more than 8 miles of I-75 between Coolidge Highway and 13 Mile Road.
- In 2019, all I-75 traffic will be on the southbound side of the freeway, with two lanes open in each direction.
- This traffic shift will allow for the northbound lanes to be reconstructed this year.
Weather permitting, work on segment 2 of the I-75 modernization project in Oakland County will begin on Thursday, Feb. 28.
Project timeline and impacts:
Initially, the construction impacts will begin after morning rush hour on the southbound lanes from Adams Road to south of 13 Mile Road as crews begin preparations for a traffic shift. By Friday morning, around-the-clock lane closures will be in place with southbound traffic using the right shoulder as a travel lane.
Due to this new configuration, the entrance ramps from Big Beaver and Rochester roads to southbound I-75, along with the exit to eastbound 14 Mile Road, will be closed for safety purposes.
This $224 million project will involve reconstructing more than 8 miles of pavement, improving 18 structures, upgrading drainage, constructing community-developed aesthetics and federally approved noise walls, and continuing construction of the high-occupancy vehicle (HOV) lanes between Coolidge Highway and 13 Mile Road.
By mid-March, it is expected that all traffic will be carried on the southbound side of the freeway. Two lanes will be open in each direction with a temporary concrete barrier separating northbound and southbound traffic.
Temporary exits will be maintained for northbound traffic at 14 Mile Road, Rochester Road, Big Beaver Road, and Corporate Drive.
A crossover at the Corporate Drive entrance ramp will allow traffic to access northbound I-75 while traffic is shifted onto the southbound lanes.
The entire I-75 modernization project involves rebuilding approximately 18 miles of pavement, replacing bridges, adding an HOV lane in each direction, and bringing the freeway up to current design standards from north of M-102 (Eight Mile Road) to South Boulevard.
Project map:
Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.