Project to resurface portion of 8 Mile in Metro Detroit starts this spring

A portion of 8 Mile Road (M-102) will be resurfaced across multiple Metro Detroit counties starting this spring.

The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will invest $11.7 million to repair 10.5 miles of M-102 (8 Mile Road) between M-1 (Woodward Avenue) and I-94 in the cities of Detroit and Harper Woods in Wayne County, Ferndale and Hazel Park in Oakland County, and Warren and Eastpointe in Macomb County. Railroad crossing improvements will be performed near Mound Road and M-97 (Groesbeck Highway).

The project will include various types of work: concrete pavement repairs, milling and resurfacing in both directions, repairing curbs and gutters, some sidewalk ramp repairs, and some drainage repairs.

PROJECT LOCATIONS:

Work will be divided into segments, including both directions between Mound Road and M-97 (Groesbeck Highway) and both directions between M-1 (Woodward Avenue) and I-94.

Segment 1 (April to May): Eastbound and westbound M-102 will have three lanes open between Mound Road and M-97, with one lane blocked to build crossovers near two railroad crossings.

Segment 2 (May to June): Eastbound and westbound M-102 will have two lanes open between Mound Road and M-97 with traffic shifted across the median at each railroad crossing (between Mt. Elliott Street and Sherwood Street, and between Hoover Road and M-97) and then shifted back. Only one direction will be worked on at a time.

Segment 3 (July to late fall): Eastbound and westbound M-102 will have multiple lane closures between M-1 (Woodward Avenue) and I-94 for a variety of work, including concrete pavement repairs, milling and resurfacing, repairing curbs and gutters, upgrading sidewalk ramps to meet ADA standards, and some drainage repairs. There will be a limited number of weekend closures for the I-75 interchange.

Access will be maintained to all neighborhoods and businesses during construction. MDOT understands the impact this type of major work has on motorists and works as quickly and as safely as possible to get the job done while keeping drivers and workers safe. This maintenance work will improve safety and provide a smoother driving surface.

