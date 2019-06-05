Southbound M-10 to close this weekend in Detroit for ramp demolition

DETROIT - Southbound M-10 (Lodge Freeway) will close this weekend in Detroit for ramp demolition.

MDOT is repairing the eastbound I-94 ramp to northbound M-10 (Lodge Freeway).

Demolition work on the ramp will require closing southbound M-10 at I-94 starting Friday night and ending Monday morning.

The eastbound I-94 ramp to northbound M-10 is expected to remain closed until Labor Day.

Here's the full info from MDOT:

Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) contract crews are moving into another phase on the project to repair the eastbound I-94 ramp to northbound M-10 (Lodge Freeway) in Detroit. Starting at 10 p.m. Friday, June 7 and ending by 5 a.m. Monday, June 10, southbound M-10 will be closed at I-94.

The closure is needed to safely allow crews to demolish the failing barrier wall on the ramp and the portions of the flyover ramp that span over southbound M-10.

Southbound M-10 through-traffic will be advised to use eastbound M-8 (Davison Freeway) then southbound I-75 back to southbound M-10. One lane will be open for local traffic to access the Pallister Avenue and West Grand Boulevard exits off southbound M-10.

During the closure, traffic will be able to exit onto either eastbound or westbound I-94 but will not be allowed south of those ramps. The eastbound and westbound I-94 ramps to southbound M-10 will remain open.

Starting Monday, June 10, intermittent single and double-lane closures will be set up on both directions of I-94 between M-10 and Warren Avenue during the overnight hours. The lane closures will be in place starting at 9 p.m. and ending by 5 a.m. the following mornings. These nightly lane closures are expected to occur until early July.

Eastbound I-94 traffic heading for northbound M-10 is detoured to northbound I-75 then westbound M-8 (Davison Freeway) back to northbound M-10. The eastbound I-94 ramp to northbound M-10 is expected to remain closed until Labor Day.

