Stretch of John R Road closes today in Troy for construction

TROY, Mich. - John R Road will be closed between Square Lake Road and South Boulevard to through traffic in the city of Troy starting Monday, April 29.

This closure is expected to last until about May 19, the Road Commission for Oakland County (RCOC) announced. Crews will be excavating poor soil as part of the widening of John R between Long Lake and M-59.

John R between Square Lake and Long Lake roads will close to southbound traffic beginning April 29 through late fall. This section of northbound John R will remain open to traffic. The detour for the closures is South Blvd to Dequindre Road to Long Lake Road, back to John R and vice versa.

By about May 19, northbound John R will be open for the entire project, from Long Lake to South Boulevard. The detour for southbound traffic will remain South Blvd to Dequindre Road to Long Lake

Road, back to John R.

Residential and business access along John R within the project will be maintained throughout the

project.

The project involves widening and reconstructing John R to three lanes with a continuous center leftturn lane. This will cost about $16.2 million, and the project is funded with federal funding, state funding and city of Troy funding as well as contributions from RCOC and the City of Rochester Hills.

