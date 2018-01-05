Romulus police watch for speeders on Huron River Drive

ROMULUS, Mich. - Romulus police are cracking down on speeders on Huron River Drive.

Police said officers are responding to numerous complaints of speeders along Huron River Drive near the Westvale subdivision.

"While we would love to meet you all, we don't want to meet like this. Please slow down!!" police said in a statement.

So there you have it: You've been warned. No sense in starting out the new year with a costly speeding ticket.

