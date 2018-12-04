Royal Oak man, 86, struck by vehicle, transported to hospital

ROYAL OAK, Mich. - An 86-year-old man was struck by a vehicle in Royal Oak and transported to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Monday after 6:30 p.m. Royal Oak officers and paramedics responded to Catalpa Avenue and Woodward Avenue after receiving multiple 911 calls of a pedestrian struck by a car.

Police said they believe the man was attempting to cross Catalpa Avenue against the signal in the crosswalk area when the incident happened.

No other injuries were reported and alcohol is not believed to be a factor.

Police are investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Royal Oak Police Department at 248-246-3500.

