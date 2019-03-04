Segment 2 of I-75 modernization project in Oakland County rescheduled to begin Friday

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. - Segment two of the I-75 modernization project in Oakland County has been rescheduled to begin Friday, officials announced.

The project involves rebuilding more than eight miles of the highway between Coolidge Highway and 13 Mile Road.

In 2019, all I-75 traffic will be on the southbound side of the freeway, with two lanes open for each direction. The closure will allow crews to reconstruct the northbound lanes.

Construction will be affected starting at 7 p.m. Friday on the southbound lanes from Adams Road to the south of 13 Mile Road.

By Saturday morning, around-the-clock lane closures will be in place, with southbound traffic using the right lane and right shoulder, officials said.

The entrance ramps from Big Beaver and Rochester roads to southbound I-75 will be closed. The southbound I-75 exit to eastbound 14 Mile Road will also be closed.

Northbound I-75 will have the left lane closed at Big Beaver Road and north of Coolidge Highway to complete the temporary crossover construction, officials said.

All traffic is expected to be on the southbound side of the freeway by late March. Two lanes will be open in each direction with a concrete barrier in between, officials said.

There will be temporary exits for northbound traffic at 14 Mile, Rochester and Big Beaver roads and Corporate Drive.

A crossover at the Corporate Drive entrance ramp will provide traffic to access northbound I-75 while traffic is shifted onto the southbound lanes, officials said. Those movements will be closed for a limited time during the construction season when crews are working in the area.

The $224 million project will reconstruct the pavement, improve 18 structures, upgrade drainage, construct community-developed aesthetics and noise walls and continue construction of the high-occupancy vehicle lanes between Coolidge Highway and 13 Mile Road, officials said.

The entire I-75 modernization project involves rebuilding about 18 miles of pavement, replacing a bridge, adding an HOV lane in each direction and bringing the freeway up to current design standards from north of Eight Mile Road to South Boulevard.

