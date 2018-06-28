Semi driver escapes fiery wreckage after truck leaves I-275, crashes onto Schoolcraft Road

PLYMOUTH TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A semi truck drove off of I-275 and landed on Schoolcraft Road where it caught fire Thursday morning.

The truck driver was able to escape the truck. He was taken to a hospital and is expected to be OK.

He was traveling southbound on I-275, hauling steel, when he lost control of the truck. The truck went down an embankment and onto Schoolcraft Road. It burst into flames on the westbound side of Schoolcraft Road.

Schoolcraft Road was closed between Haggerty and Eckles roads in Plymouth Township. The westbound lanes remain closed.

Cpt. David Fox, of the Plymouth Township Fire Department, said the call came in about 4:41 a.m.

"We got a call of a semi on fire on I-275, of course we quickly realized that it came off the roadway. It was a semi tractor trailer hauling steel, headed southbound on I-275, and it somehow ended up on westbound Schoolcraft Road, said Fox.

The driver was already out of the vehicle and walking around when firefighters arrived, Fox said.

Fox said a hazmat team was working to clean up spilled diesel fuel.

Meanwhile, he can't believe how the driver got out unscathed.

"It is definitely a miracle. I have no idea how he could walk away from this, but I am so glad that he did," said Fox. "Seeing what I've seen in my 23 years with the fire department, you absolutely assume the worst and you're happy when it's not as bad as you assumed."

Michigan State Police are investigating the crash.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.