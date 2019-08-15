Semi truck crash on WB I-94 at Rouge River creates massive traffic backup

A semi truck crashed on westbound I-94 in Dearborn on Aug. 15, 2019. (WDIV)

DEARBORN, Mich. - A semi truck crash in the westbound lanes of I-94 at the Rouge River in Dearborn has created a massive traffic backup.

The semi truck is on its side on the right shoulder of the freeway between Oakwood Boulevard and Schaefer Road.

Part of the semi truck crashed over the right guardrail and is lying in the grass.

No additional details about the crash have been released.

One lane of cars is getting through the crash scene on the left shoulder, but it has created a massive traffic backup.

Eastbound traffic also appears to be slow in the area, however no lanes have been affected.

