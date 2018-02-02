Semi truck hits bridge at NB I-275 near Cherry Hill in Canton Township

A semi truck hit a bridge on northbound I-275 near Cherry Hill in Canton Township on Friday morning.
You can expect major delays in the area. Sources tell Local 4 that MDOT is sending crews to survey the damage.
UPDATE: Initial inspection reveals no significant damage to bridge.
Both northbound and southbound lanes are being impacted. The Cherry Hill overpass was closed but has reopened.
MDOT: Strong suggestion to avoid 275 between 94 & 96, if possible, due to crash at Cherry Hill.
NB & SB 275 at Cherry Hill left lanes blocked for semi crash. Give Emergency Responders room to work as risk their lives to help others! — MDOT - Metro Detroit (@MDOT_MetroDet) February 2, 2018
HEADS UP - PD saying Semi hit Cherry Hill bridge going over 275 in #Canton. Expect delays in the area.
Chopper will be on the way to the area shortly to see extend of damage. #Traffic — Chuck Jackson (@Local4Chuck) February 2, 2018
Crash on I-275
Location: NB I-275 after Michigan Ave
Lanes Affected: Left Lane
Event Type: Crash
County: Wayne — MDOT - Metro Detroit (@MDOT_MetroDet) February 2, 2018
Strong suggestion to avoid 275 between 94 & 96, if possible, due to crash at Cherry Hill. pic.twitter.com/gJugTJcbcK — MDOT - Metro Detroit (@MDOT_MetroDet) February 2, 2018
