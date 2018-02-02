Traffic

Semi truck hits bridge at NB I-275 near Cherry Hill in Canton Township

Drivers urged to avoid the area

By Ken Haddad
A semi truck hit a bridge on northbound I-275 near Cherry Hill in Canton Township on Friday morning.

You can expect major delays in the area. Sources tell Local 4 that MDOT is sending crews to survey the damage. 

UPDATE: Initial inspection reveals no significant damage to bridge.

Both northbound and southbound lanes are being impacted. The Cherry Hill overpass was closed but has reopened.

MDOT: Strong suggestion to avoid 275 between 94 & 96, if possible, due to crash at Cherry Hill.

Check back for updates. Interactive traffic maps can be found here.

