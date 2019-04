A disabled semi truck that closed southbound I-75 at Rochester Road on April 17, 2019. (WDIV)

TROY, Mich. - Only one lane of southbound I-75 is open at Rochester Road in Troy due to a disabled semi truck, officials said.

The semi truck struck a guard rail near Maple Road at 2:40 p.m. Wednesday, officials said.

A second lane is closed to fix the guard rail, police said. It will stay closed through the night.

Only one lane is open, starting at Rochester Road.

