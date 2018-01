A semi truck lost its trailer on northbound I-75 in Detroit on Tuesday, January 2, 2018. (WDIV)

DETROIT - A semi truck became unattached to its trailer Tuesday afternoon on I-75 and snarled traffic in Detroit.

The incident happened in the northbound lanes of I-75, just north of I-94.

The trailer became disconnected to the cab and came to a stop under a bridge.

No other information was made available.

