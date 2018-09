A semi truck struck the Nevada Avenue overpass on southbound I-75 in Detroit. (WDIV)

DETROIT - A semi truck crashed into the Nevada Avenue overpass on southbound I-75 in Detroit, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation.

The right two lanes of southbound I-75 were blocked south of the bridge due to the crash, MDOT officials said.

It appears the cargo hauler came off the trailer in the collision.

There is some damage to the bridge, MDOT officials said. Crews are working to inspect the overpass.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.