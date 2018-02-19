Traffic

Several Metro Detroit construction projects delayed due to rain

By Dave Bartkowiak Jr.
DETROIT - Scheduled construction work on several area freeways are delayed due to rain, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation.

Road crews were set to do patchwork on stretches of I-696, I-75 and US-24, but announced a delay early Monday morning.

Those projects include: 

  • EB I-696 in Macomb from Dequindre to Mound: ALL LANES OPEN
  • SB I-75 from Crooks to Long Lake: ALL LANES OPEN
  • SB US-24 near Square Lake: ALL LANES OPEN

 MDOT did not announce when those projects will continue. 

The emergency repair work has been ongoing for more than a week as crews race to keep up with dangerous potholes. 

