Several Metro Detroit construction projects delayed due to rain

DETROIT - Scheduled construction work on several area freeways are delayed due to rain, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation.

Road crews were set to do patchwork on stretches of I-696, I-75 and US-24, but announced a delay early Monday morning.

Those projects include:

EB I-696 in Macomb from Dequindre to Mound: ALL LANES OPEN

SB I-75 from Crooks to Long Lake: ALL LANES OPEN

SB US-24 near Square Lake: ALL LANES OPEN

MDOT did not announce when those projects will continue.

The emergency repair work has been ongoing for more than a week as crews race to keep up with dangerous potholes.

