OXFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Seymour Lake Road between Coats and Baldwin roads in Oxford Township has reopened to traffic.

A single-vehicle rollover crash left the area closed Saturday morning. The crash caused the vehicle to flip over on its side.

Seymour Lake Rd. in Oxford Twp. has been cleared and is open to normal traffic. — Oakland County Sheriff’s Office (@oaklandsheriff) May 18, 2019

