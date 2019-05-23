Shelby Township woman, Rochester Hills man injured in two-vehicle crash on Livernois Road

Two vehicles were involved in a crash on Livernois Road in Rochester Hills on May 23, 2019. (WDIV)

ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich. - A 24-year-old Shelby Township woman and an 18-year-old Rochester Hills man were injured Thursday in a two-vehicle crash on Livernois Road in Rochester Hills.

The crash happened at 10:53 a.m. Thursday near River Bend Drive, according to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office.

Police said the Shelby Township woman was driving a 2001 Pontiac Montana north on Livernois Road when she drifted left of the center line and hit a 2005 Jeep Liberty, driven by the 18-year-old man.

The woman had to be extricated from the Montana and was flown to Royal Oak Beaumont Hospital in critical condition, according to authorities.

There were four passengers in the Montana at the time of the crash: one adult and three children, police said.

The front passenger of the Montana was a 23-year-old Rochester Hills woman who had to be extricated from the minivan. She was taken to Beaumont Hospital in Troy, where she is stable, according to officials.

The three children in the back of the Montana were not injured, police said. They were taken to Beaumont Hospital in Royal Oak for observation, officials said.

Police said the 18-year-old man complained of a minor injury but was not taken to a hospital.

Authorities are still investigating the crash.

Livernois Road was closed north of Avon Road and Harding Avenue in both directions, but the road reopened around 2 p.m. Thursday.

